Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 4,118 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,921. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

