Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

