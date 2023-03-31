Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €19.06 ($20.49) and last traded at €18.90 ($20.32). 16,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.98 ($19.33).

Koenig & Bauer Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $312.23 million, a P/E ratio of -94.50, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

