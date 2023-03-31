Kokoswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $129.31 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $129.31 million and approximately $111,224.09 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

