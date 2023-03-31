Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Shares Up 0.2%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $34.45. 2,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

