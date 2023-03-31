Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kontrol Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Kontrol Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 21,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,181. Kontrol Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

