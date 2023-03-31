Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kontrol Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
Kontrol Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 21,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,181. Kontrol Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.
About Kontrol Technologies
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontrol Technologies (KNRLF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.