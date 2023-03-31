KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,481,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $141,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KT by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of KT by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KT by 544.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of KT opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

