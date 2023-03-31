Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 3,817 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.
Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.
