Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,770.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

