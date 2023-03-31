Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Buys 155 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.71. 916,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,103,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

