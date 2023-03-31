Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,652 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,378. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.