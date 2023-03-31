Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,535,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,865,264. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.