Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 254,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $201.31. 377,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.07. The company has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

