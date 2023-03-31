Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFNM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

