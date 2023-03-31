Lantz Financial LLC Buys 914 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in BCE by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. CIBC lifted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

