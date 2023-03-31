Laqira Protocol Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $203,841.38 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

