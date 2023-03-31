Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Down 15.2%

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) dropped 15.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 33,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 108,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

