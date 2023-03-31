LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 92.23% from the stock’s previous close.

TREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $319.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. LendingTree has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $129.30.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 65,062 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 18,268 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 124,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.