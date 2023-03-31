Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $611.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96. Leonardo DRS has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

About Leonardo DRS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,507,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,865,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,986,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

