Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 759 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.45. The company has a market cap of $538.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. New Street Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

