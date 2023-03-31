LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,980,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.