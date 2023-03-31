LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

