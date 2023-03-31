LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $210.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

