LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

IMCG stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $66.44.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

