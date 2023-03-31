Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LWAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.04. 65,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

About Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

