Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:LWAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.04. 65,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeway Foods (LWAY)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.