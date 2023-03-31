Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $89.68 or 0.00318350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.51 billion and $482.70 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012242 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,598,839 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

