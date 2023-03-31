LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 116,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,123,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

LiveXLive Media Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

About LiveXLive Media

(Get Rating)

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.