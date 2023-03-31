Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Up 15.6% in March

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Locafy Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCFY traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 1,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Locafy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $72.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Locafy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

