Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $105.27 million and approximately $560,559.63 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

