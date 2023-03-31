LooksRare Market Cap Tops $67.99 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. LooksRare has a total market cap of $67.99 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

