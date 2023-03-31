Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $192.65 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

