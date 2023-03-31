LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LXU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
LSB Industries Price Performance
LSB Industries stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
