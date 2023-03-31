LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LXU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

LSB Industries stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 597,482 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after buying an additional 651,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after buying an additional 530,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,101,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after buying an additional 293,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,919,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 232,970 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

