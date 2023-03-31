Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 4.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LULU stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.03. 562,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,885. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.