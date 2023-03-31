Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stake Reduced by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

