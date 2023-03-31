Lumi Credits Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $242.71 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

