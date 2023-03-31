Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,200 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 642,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUGDF traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.62. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.99.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

Lundin Gold Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.