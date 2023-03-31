Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Macy’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.