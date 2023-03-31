MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $66.66 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $66.66 million and $9,855.55 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

