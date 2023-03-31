Mammoth Price Down 18.8% This Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.25 million and approximately $10,988.71 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00201614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,277.95 or 1.00095874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180653 USD and is down -9.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,678.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars.

