Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $149.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $137.00.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average is $117.00. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

