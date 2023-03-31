Mark Bridgeman Purchases 2,928 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) insider Mark Bridgeman purchased 2,928 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £6,295.20 ($7,734.61).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Performance

UEM traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 214 ($2.63). The stock had a trading volume of 333,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £432.77 million, a P/E ratio of 645.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.24. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 197.50 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 227.52 ($2.80).

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Featured Stories

