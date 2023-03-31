Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Raised to GBX 130

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAKSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.67.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of MAKSY opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.37.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

