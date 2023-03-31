Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $404.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $404.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

MLM opened at $350.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

