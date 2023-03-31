Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.7% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 56.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,728,000 after buying an additional 396,430 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

MA traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,184. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $344.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

