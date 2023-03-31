Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Trading Up 13.2%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Mastermind Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Mastermind had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 25.20%.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc engages in the provision of marketing services. Its programs include creating and managing digital content, designing websites, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising and communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

