MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBI. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
NYSE MBI opened at $8.97 on Monday. MBIA has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $493.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
