Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 752 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at $400,173.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,872,898 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

