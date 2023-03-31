Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 776.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 193,362 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

