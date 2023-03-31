Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,922 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.