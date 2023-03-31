Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $631.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $607.80 and a 200 day moving average of $543.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The firm has a market cap of $263.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

